Ronald Zike, 83

Ronald Earl Zike, age 83 of Williamsburg, Ohio died Monday, January 27, 2020 at his residence. He was a painter/maintenance worker for Princeton City School District and a United States Korean War Navy veteran. Ronald was born July 30, 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Earl and Irma (Rabe) Zike. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Uelelebelle “Sue” (Simpson) Zike in 2013 and one stepson – Alan Bravard.

Mr. Zike is survived by three daughters – Vickie Augst and husband David of Batavia, Ohio, Connie Jewell and husband Brian and Rhonda Zike all of Owensville, Ohio; five stepchildren – Bonnie Nickell of Monterey, Ohio, Trudy Freudiger of Adams County, Ohio, Bob Bravard and Randy Bravard both of Williamsburg, Ohio and Gary Bravard of Goshen, Ohio; two sisters – Wanda Gibson of Milford, Ohio and Docia Bell of Denver, Colorado; one brother – Paul Zike of Loveland, Ohio; four grandchildren – Angel Augst of Batavia, Ohio, Dustin Jewell of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Josh Zike of Owensville, Ohio and Danielle Drewry of Cincinnati, Ohio and two great grandchildren -Gage Augst and Oliver Klepper.

Following cremation, memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Rev. William Fenker will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5849 Buckwheat Road, Milford, Ohio 45150.