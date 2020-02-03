Thomas Breeze, 62

Thomas Earl Breeze, age 62 of Manchester, Ohio, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a warehouse worker. Mr. Breeze was born March 6, 1957 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late James Earl Breeze and Alma Ruth Newland. He was also preceded in death by a grandchild – Shawna Breeze and a brother – Frankie Newland.

Mr. Breeze is survived by three sons – Derek Allen Breeze of Maysville, Kentucky, Jonathon James “J.J.” Breeze (Kendra Young) of Maysville, Kentucky and Shawn Joseph Breeze of Manchester, Ohio; six grandchildren; many step-grandchildren; eight siblings – Rose Peyton of Alabama; Bruce Newland of Felicity, Ohio, Charles “Chuck” Breeze of Georgetown, Ohio, Jesse Breeze of Ripley, Ohio, Joie Jodrey of Spring Hill, Florida, Heather Tucker of Ripley, Ohio, Eura Thomas of Georgetown, Ohio and Noel Bartley of Ripley, Ohio; a special best friend – Hunter Adkins, as well as many other dear friends.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Cremation will follow the visitation.

