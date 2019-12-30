Barbara Jean Loughmiller, age 70 of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home. She was a homemaker. Ms. Loughmiller was born January 27, 1949 in Indianapolis, Indiana the daughter of the late Morris Loughmiller and Mildred Mansfield. She was also preceded in death by her husband Vernon Harris; one son – Morry Loughmiller; one grandson – Andrew Umsteadt and a half-brother – Rusty Williams.

Ms. Loughmiller is survived by two daughters – Denise Kiskadden (David) of Ripley, Ohio and Lisa Highfield (Angelo) of Aberdeen, Ohio; two sons – Clyde McPeak Jr. of Aberdeen, Ohio and Vernon Harris (Tina) of Aberdeen, Ohio; 11 grandchildren – Loretta Walker, Angela Kiskadden (Dana), Amber Campbell (Jim), David Kiskadden Jr. (Shanna), Kayla Disney (Liam), Michael Highfield (Chasity), Angelo Highfield, Tracy Highfield, Clyde McPeak III, Seth McPeak and Blake Schmidt; fifteen great-grandchildren – Jonathan (Elizabeth), Dominic, Quinten, Danika, Landen, Marleana, Kylee, Brooklyne, Londyne, DJ, Kaytlyn, Mekenzie, Braxton, Emma, Ashliegh; her twin brother – Bobby Loughmiller (Pam) of Australia; half- sister – Maggie Williams of Madisonville, Kentucky; special people – Terry Unger, Viola and Allen, Stephanie and Kevin and many other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Drue Lane will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Monday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to the family at: 1206 S. 2nd Street, Lot 1 Ripley, Ohio 45167.

