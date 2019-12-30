Judy Stevenson Linville was born on February 2, 1944, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Adored only child of Charles Richard (Dick) and Lucille (nee Fritz) Stevenson, both of whom proceeded her in death.

Judy was the loving wife of O.R. (Bud) Linville for 57 years, who survives her. Also survived by her family, Judy was the loving mom and adoring Dede of daughter Sherri Linville Margraf of Anderson Township, granddaughter Caroline Margraf of Oakley, son Richard (Amy)Linville and grandson Brett Linville of Symmes Township, and son Randall (Holly Ann) Linville and grandchildren Grant and Paige Linville of Beavercreek, OH. Her family was her world.

Other survivors include sister-in-law Velma (Jerry) Butler of Maysville, KY, dearest cousin Toby Ann Shrout of Charlotte, NC, other cousins, several nieces and nephews, former son-in-law Skip Margraf of Milford, OH, and several good friends. Judy was a longtime resident of Anderson Township.

Judy requested cremation with private inurnment at a later date with no formal service.