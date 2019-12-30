Charles E Holland age 86 of Russellville, OH, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 1, 1933 in Clermont County, OH, the son of the late Edward C and Ida Mae (Bowman) Holland. He was a barber and was a veteran of the US Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Emma Jewel Holland and son Chuck Holland.

Charles is survived by 1 son, Greg Holland and wife Bambie of Withamsville, OH, 2 daughters, Lisa Brate and husband Bob of Russellville, Shannon Davis and husband Todd of Liberty Twp, OH, 1 brother, Odis Holland of Owensville, 3 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Williamsburg Cemetery under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. There will be military services by the Southwest Ohio VFW Memorial Team.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr, Maysville, KY 41056.

Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.