The OFC Heat 02 select softball squad are USFA “A” (16U) World Series champions, defeating the Knoxville Angels in the final game of the World Series held in Panama City Beach, FL July 7-13.

There are four players of Western Brown High School who compete on the Heat 02 fastpitch softball team – Jade Jones, Jenna Easterling, McKenna Conley, and Kyla Conley.

The Heat 02 16U team is headed by coach Jason Conley, who is assisted by Jake Langston and Kenny Matthews.

Other players on the Heat 02 include: Casey Kemp (Little Miami High School), Alyssa Langston (Lebanon High School), Emily Brown (Kings High School), Lauren Monnin (Versailles High School), Karlie Matthews (West Clermont High School), Isa Lewis (Beavercreek High School), Marissa Auvil (North Canton Hoover), and Ava Tepe (Mt. Notre Dame High School).

Following their USFA World Series win, the OFC Heat 02 team was scheduled to compete in the Great Lakes Summer Showcase (D1 fastpitch) in North Ridgeville, OH July 19-21.

OFC Heat players Jade Jones, Jenna Easterling, McKenna Conley, and Kyla Conley pose with their awards after aiding their team to a USFA World Series Championship. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_OFC-Heat.jpg OFC Heat players Jade Jones, Jenna Easterling, McKenna Conley, and Kyla Conley pose with their awards after aiding their team to a USFA World Series Championship.