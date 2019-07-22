Two members of the Western Brown High School varsity wrestling team, AJ Hurt (pictured on the left) and Gary Powell (pictured on the right), got the opportunity to represent the Broncos and Ohio on a national level this past week by competing in the USA 16U National Greco-Roman Tournament held on the campus of North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota.

Hurt fell to Sam Smith of Wisconsin by a 4-0 decision in the first round of competition. Hurt suffered a 19-12 loss to Peyton Schuelke of Wisconsin in his second match to be eliminated from the national tournament. Powell lost his first match 2-0 to Chase Horne of Georgia. Powell went on to defeat Xander Womack of Texas 4-0 and Dennis Fortuner of Virginia 2-0 to stay alive in the tournament, but fell to Harrison Levans of Pennsylvania 16-9 in his final match of the tourney to finish with a record of 2-2.