Eric Virgil Moon of Atlanta, GA passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born to the late Virgil and Verna Moon on June 18, 1943.

Eric is survived by his daughters Cynthia Faye (Paul) Morris of Helen, GA, and Nikki (John) Callahan of Pataskala, OH; his grandchildren Anthony Morris of FL, Kevin (Tanya) Morris of FL, Brett Morris of GA, Jake Cornelius Maher of FL, and Cameron Callahan of OH; his great grandchildren Isabella Morris of FL, Makinzie Morris of FL, Luca Morris of FL, Rose Morris of FL, and Aria Moon Morris of GA; and his siblings Lonnie (Kathy) Moon of TN, Sherrie Moon Malott of OH.

In addition to his parents Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents Oakley & Vida Moon, Merrill & Elizabeth Hancock, and sister Vicky Moon Dunaway.

Eric served in the US Army, was Drafted by the Cincinnati Reds and was always athletic, coaching baseball, pitching, and playing baseball.

Eric was always a very caring, loving, and thoughtful man, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The Mt. Orab Church of Christ located at 400 Smith Ave, Mt Orab, OH 45154; family and friends will be received beginning at 11:00 am until time of Service. Interment at Mt. Orab Cemetery.