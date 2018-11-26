Reta M Carter age 76 of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. She was born on April 25, 1942 in Berea, KY the daughter of the late Reo and Ruby (Rogers) Barrett. She was a nursing assistant for various nursing homes.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Douglas Carter and 1 brother, Harrison Barrett.

Reta is survived by 3 sons, Eddie (Mary) Carter of Mt. Orab, Brian (Debbie) Carter of Mt. Orab, David (Gayle) Carter of Ripley, 2 daughters, Wanda (John) Price of Snellville, GA, Pam (Charles) Strunks of Decatur, 4 brothers, Bill Barrett of Mt. Vernon, KY, Clarence (Faye) Barrett of Berea, KY, Robert (Reda) Barrett of Berea, KY, Donald (Teresa) Barrett of Berea, KY, 1 sister, Carol (Jerry) Sparks of Berea, KY, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one on the way, 2 special friends, Vicky Eubanks and Nancy McAfee, her loving cat, Kinsey and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday November 27, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Jerry Sparks officiating. Interment will follow at the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Friends and Families may sign Reta’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.