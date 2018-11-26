William Robert “Bobby” Fite of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Maysville, KY. Born on November 5, 1950 in Robertson County, KY. Passed away on November 22, 2018 at the age of 68. Beloved husband of 38 years to Dixie Lanatte (nee Scott) Fite. Loving father of Vonda (Roby) Hodge, Daniel Gifford, Scott Gifford, Heath Gifford, Christy (Barry) Carr, Cliff Gifford, Brenda Faye Fite and Teresa Gail Fite. Caring grandfather of 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Dear brother of 6 brothers and 4 sisters. Cherished son of the late Rosco and Estellina (nee Linville) Fite. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Bobby was an avid fisherman, loved drag car racing and genealogy. Tufts Schildmeyer Cremation Services caring for the family. There will be no services. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4555 Lake Forest Dr., Suite 396, Cincinnati, OH 45242

https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Fite1.jpg