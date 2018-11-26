Earl D. Temple, Jr., age 48 of Georgetown, Ohio, was born AUgust 21, 1970 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and passed away on November 14, 2018 at Clermont Mercy Hospital from complications of a lung disease.

During his time on earth, Earl enjoyed the outdoors and developed a love for hunting and fishing. He gardened with a special green thumb and was very fond of old trucks. The son of Earl D. Sr. and Sharron Temple of Mt. Orab, Ohio, he was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Earl and Carrie Temple and maternal grandparents Can and Lola Proffit. In addition to his parents, he leaves to mourn his passing his loving life partner Debra Taylor of Georgetown, Ohio; her son Steven Hubbard; brother Ronnie and Brandie Temple of Mt. Orab; sister Tammy Berkhart of Hamersville, Ohio; many nieces and nephews. Following cremation a Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.