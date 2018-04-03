Aberdeen discusses flood cleanup

By Damon Huff, Champion Media –

The Village of Aberdeen offered updates on flood cleanup on Thursday.

Mayor Jason Phillips thanked groups and individuals who helped the village with cleanup in Aberdeen following recent flooding.

Phillips gave special thanks to Barbara Hamester, who donated cleaning supplies and Crosspoint Church in Maysville that brought a crew to help clean up the riverside.

Phillips thanked those who helped out the village, but also expressed disappointment that more Aberdeen citizens didn’t help out with cleanup.