Nikki J. Tracy, 65, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 6th, 2026 in Batavia, Ohio.

She was born August 7, 1960 in Wilmington, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles Elwood and Virginia Evelyn (Mock) McConnaughey. On August 3rd, 1985 she was united into marriage to Ronald Tracy.

Nikki Tracy was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She meant everything to those who knew her, especially her children. She always put her family first and showed her love in everything she did.

Nikki had a kind heart and a warm smile that made people feel safe and cared for. She was strong, patient, and always there when someone needed her. She taught her children how to love, be kind, and stay strong no matter what.

Nikki was very strong in her faith and deeply involved in the church, where she attended at the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim. She managed her own restaurant in Buford, Ohio and later worked for the United States Post Office and retired from the Sardinia office after 27 years of service. She was a graduate of Lynchburg Clay High School Class of 1978.

Surviving are her husband, Ron Tracy; son, Robert (Jessica) Tracy; daughter, Jenna (Jason) Caldwell; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Dylan, Jaxson, and Jaeda; sister, Sandy Richmond; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Nikki was preceded in death by her brother, Steve McConnaughey and his wife Beverly; and a brother, Jerry Wayne McConnaughey.

Funeral Services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church of Arnheim, 10581 Day Hill Arnheim Rd. Georgetown, Friday, April 10th, 2026 at 11:00 am with Pastor Laura Sheffler officiating. Interment will follow in the Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church on Thursday, April 9th, 2026 from 5:00 pm. to 7:00pm.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Nikki’s memory may be made to the Peace Lutheran Church Remembrance Fund or the charity of your choice. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.