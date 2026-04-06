Barbara Lynn Ralston, 70, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a bus driver for Georgetown Exempted Village School District and more recently worked at McDonalds in Georgetown, Ohio for several years. Ms. Ralston was born May 18, 1955 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert G. and Patricia Ann (Serwna) Young. She was also preceded in death by a sister – Joyce Emery; two brothers – Mike and Greg Young.

Ms. Ralston is survived by four children – Chris Ralston (Michele) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jennifer Ralston of Cincinnati, Ohio, Neil Ralston of Las Vegas, Nevada and Tricia Reynolds of Georgetown, Ohio; two grandchildren – Sydney and Alex Ralston; one sister – Becky Ralston (Gerald) of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Fr. Tim Ralston will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Brown County Humane Society P.O. Box 228 Georgetown, Ohio or at: www.bchsohio.org

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com