Randy Haitz, 74, of Bristol TN, formerly of Ripley, passed away peacefully at his home on March 29, 2026. Randy was born November 18, 1951. He was a graduate of St. Michael’s School and Ripley Union Lewis Huntington High School (1970). At the age of 12, while riding his bike, he was struck by a car. He suffered many injuries from this accident which he delt with the rest of his life. He was a draftsman for various companies in Dayton, OH and Bristol until his retirement.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Louise Haitz. He is survived by his four stepchildren, Amanda Detrick and her husband Jay, Sarah Parsons and her husband Drew, Jason Duncan and his wife Sherry, Jeremiah Duncan and his wife Kim. All of Bristol, TN. There are many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his three brothers, Gary and his wife Shirley of Ripley, Rodney of Cincinnati, and Greg, and his wife Lisa of Ripley.

Randy will be cremated and a service will be held later at the convince of the family.

Memorials in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital of Memphis, TN.