Elizabeth Anne King, 51

Elizabeth Anne King, age 51, of Ripley, Ohio passed away Friday, June 12, 2026 at her home. She was born September 24, 1974 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Ken and Judi Crawford. Beth grew up in Ripley and graduated from Ripley High School. She was a member of the Russellville Chapter #461, Order of the Eastern Star for 30 years. Beth served numerous church communities throughout her life and was a servant of the Lord. Beth loved God, her family and her friends. She cared deeply, loved fearlessly and instinctively helped all who needed her. Beth worked in healthcare, serving the community for 30 years with unwavering compassion. She loved the beach, holding babies and sunsets and walks. Beth could be found planting flowers, serving others and studying God’s word. She had an undeniable way of making everyone around her feel loved and cared for. Beth was the calm in the chaos of life and always put others before herself. She was a willing mother figure to those around her and loved many as her own. Her testament was shown through the way she lived. Beth was an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. King is survived by her husband – Joe King; two children – Whitney King and Ryan King and daughter-in-law Kaylee Browning; one sister – Kate Crum (Crawford) and brother-in-law Nick Crum; one niece – Parker Crum; father and mother-in-law- JC and Carol King and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, June 19, 2026 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. David Benjamin will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, June 18, 2026 at the church. Interment will be in the Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made in Beth’s name to one the following organizations in her honor or the charity of your choice: Ripley Life Squad, P.O. Box 174, Ripley, Ohio 45167; Ripley Fire Department, P.O. Box 94, Ripley, Ohio 45167; Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep Portraiture at www.nowilaymedowntosleep.org; or the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.