Kenneth Paul “Peter” Rummel, 71

Kenneth Paul “Peter” Rummel, age 71, of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 6, 2026 at his residence with his family at his side. He was born March 10, 1955 in Wilmington, Ohio the son of the late Frank J. and Mary Gertrude (Quallen) Rummel. Kenny was a skilled master mechanic who spent his career keeping heavy equipment running for Filmore Construction. A dedicated volunteer fireman with the Fayetteville Fire Department, he answered the call when duty called, standing ready to protect his community. When he wasn’t working or volunteering, you’d find him tearing up the road on his Harley, the ultimate gear head who could fix anything with a motor. Kenny was a man of many passions—camping out under the stars, casting a line for some fishing, cooking an amazing meal, enjoying good music and good moonshine, all while keeping the mood light with his ever-ready sense of humor. But above all, Kenny’s greatest pride was his family. He loved them fiercely and would move mountains to support and protect them. His strength, skills and spirit will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Mr. Rummel is survived by his loving wife of 52 years – Debbie (Crone) Rummel whom he married March 10, 1974; three children – Jackie Rummel and Kenneth “Bud” Rummel, Jr. both of Fayetteville, Ohio and Jaime Costello and husband Jake of Jacksonville, Florida; six grandchildren – Shawn Allen, Jr., Savannah Lynch and husband Andy Smith, Samantha Smith and husband Craig, Serenity Rummel, Sadiegh Rummel and Jayla Costello; several great grandchildren; two brothers – David E. Rummel and wife Cathy and Frank W. Rummel and wife Susan both of Fayetteville, Ohio; many nieces and nephews and his fur baby – Harley.

Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Saturday, June 13, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio with cremation to follow.