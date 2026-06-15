Underwood awarded $20K scholarship from KFC Foundation

A local KFC employee has been awarded a $20,000 KFC Foundation Scholarship to further her educational dreams. The scholarship was awarded during a surprise celebration on Friday, April 17 at the KFC in Aberdeen.

Eastern Brown High School senior, Amber Underwood, was raised by a single father who has supported his family by working at KFC for more than three decades. Inspired by his hard work, Underwood began working at the Aberdeen KFC at 1610 US Hwy 52 West to save money for college to work toward her dream of becoming an educator.

Her determination and hard work has paid off, and KFC franchise owner, Bob Widder, surprised Underwood with a scholarship to Northern Kentucky University, where she will attend as a first-generation college student. Underwood plans to study Early Childhood Education at NKU.

“I think it’s awesome,” Underwood said after receiving the $20K scholarship from the KFC Foundation during the surprise celebration on April 17. “It really shows that this company cares about its workers, and I really love that.”

Underwood has worked at KFC in Aberdeen for over a year, starting her job at 16 years old. She drives from Sardinia to Aberdeen to work at KFC where her father (Randall) also works, a job he’s held for 35 years.

“I’m really grateful for this opportunity and this scholarship,” said Underwood. “I just love working here.”

Underwood will graduate from Eastern Brown High School this month and will move on to start her studies at NKU.

Earlier this year, KFC Foundation granted more than 300 KFC restaurant employees nationwide a total of $2 million in scholarships. Amber Underwood is one of only 11 to receive the top $20,000 award based on a personal essay and demonstrated financial need. Since its inception in 2012, the program has awarded over $25 million in scholarships to more than 8,500 KFC restaurant employees.