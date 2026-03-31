Bonnie Sue Beath, 77

Bonnie Sue Beath, age 77, of Ripley, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 29, 2026 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East Inpatient Care Center in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was born December 13, 1948 in Covington, Kentucky the daughter of the late Charles and Lillian (Linville) Frakes. Bonnie devoted 26 years of dedicated service to the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio, where she worked as a nurse’s aide and physical therapist aide. Beyond her professional life, she was a devoted farmer who for many years sold South Carolina peaches. Bonnie found great joy tending to her farm, flowers and garden. She loved cooking, especially for her large and cherished family, who were the foundation of her life. Bonnie’s unwavering love and commitment to her children and grandchildren were evident in everything she did, always placing their needs and happiness above her own. Her life was a true testament to selflessness and care. Besides her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband – Verlin “Tiny” Beath in 2004; two brothers – Charles Frakes and Bobby Frakes and two sisters – Mary Adamson and Carolyn Bridges.

Mrs. Beath is survived by five children – Randy Goodman and wife Cassie of Russellville, Ohio, Tony Goodman of Ripley, Ohio, Sandy Byar and husband Kelly of Cincinnati, Ohio, Dena Pitman and husband Dave of Hamilton, Ohio and Trixie Clifton of Hamersville, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren – Darrell Goodman and wife Holly, Tasha King and husband Robert, Michael Goodman and wife Ashley, Stephen Goodman, Brittney Mullikin and husband Eddie, Clayton Goodman, Bethany Byar, Andrew Byar, Brian Hamilton and wife Rachel, Alex Hamilton and wife Haley, David Pitman and wife Jennifer, Kara Clifton and Brian Everman, Kortney Clifton and Jeffrey Clifton and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, April 2, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Brent Cunningham will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital at www.cincinnatichildrens.org