Virginia Tarvin, 92

Virginia Tarvin, age 92, of Williamsburg, Ohio, passed away on Thursday May 7, 2026 at home with family.

Beloved wife to the late Donald Lee Tarvin, loving mother to Gary Lee (Donna) Tarvin, Jeffrey Dale (Ella) Tarvin and

Melody Ann Tarvin Kirby, sister to Elaine Ogden., preceded in death by her sons Randall Joe Tarvin, Wayne Reney Tarvin and Ernest Lee Tarvin,

one grandchild Joey Tarvin; devoted daughter-in-law Claudeen Tarvin. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren,

nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio, Tuesday May 12, 2026 at 12:00 pm

with officiating Chaplin Bonnie Bohn. Visitation will be held 10:00 AM until time of service at noon.

Interment will follow in the Williamsburg Cemetery, Williamsburg, Ohio.