Ollie Jo (Jones) Bissantz, 64

Ollie Jo (Jones) Bissantz, age 64, of Hamersville, Ohio passed away peacefully Monday, May 18, 2026 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky surrounded by the love of family and friends. She was born on June 13, 1961 in Mariemont, Ohio the daughter of the late Delmor Thomas and Mable Ilene (Poole) Jones. Throughout her life, Ollie made a lasting impact on everyone, fortunate enough to know her. She was the kind of person who never knew how to do anything halfway. As groundskeeper at the Brown County Fairgrounds, Ollie poured her heart into her work and took pride in caring for the place and people she loved so deeply. She was also a driver for Gast Transport (Jason Gast) and a proud and active member of Simon Kenton VFW Post 2734, where she built countless friendships that became family over the years. Ollie will be remembered for her unwavering kindness, her incredible work ethic and the smile that could brighten even the hardest days. She was always willing to lend a hand, offer encouragement or put others before herself without hesitation. Ollie had a way of making people feel loved, welcomed and important. Her absence will be deeply felt by so many. While her family and friends grieve the loss of someone so special, they find comfort in knowing Ollie is no longer suffering and has been reunited in Heaven with those who went before her. Besides her parents, Ollie was preceded in death by three brothers – John, Steve and Keith Jones, two sisters-in-law – Carol (Gelter) Jones and Marsha (Sentney) Jones, special niece – Karen Gallenstein and beloved grandson – Ryder Bissantz. The thought of that joyful reunion brings peace to all who loved her.

Ms. Bissantz is survived by her loving partner of 26 years – Bob White of Hamersville, Ohio; two sons – Jason Bissantz and his fiancée Heather Mason of Sardinia, Ohio and Brian Bissantz of Springfield, Ohio; six grandchildren – Austin Bissantz, Bailey Bissantz, Reece Bissantz, Harper Bissantz, Hudson Bissantz and Liam Mason; one sister – Pamela Wills of Hamersville, Ohio; two sisters-in-law – Rhonda Jones of Ripley, Ohio and Margaret Jones of Loveland, Ohio, “favorite” nieces – Patti Jones-Zaeh and husband Steve of Venice, Florida and Kelley Bane and husband Jack of Tollesboro, Kentucky; “favorite” nephews – Robert Schwallie and wife Christina of Louisa, Kentucky, Mark Gallenstein of Maysville, Kentucky and Tony Doll of Amelia, Ohio as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends from the Brown County Fair and Simon Kenton VFW Post 2734 communities. Ollie leaves behind a legacy of love, loyalty, strength and selflessness. Though her family’s hearts are broken, they are forever grateful for the memories, laughter and unconditional love she gave so freely. Her spirit will live on in the many lives she touched and she will never be forgotten.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, May 28, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Memorial gathering will be from 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope.