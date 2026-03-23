Merle S. Hudson, 89

Merle S. Hudson, age 89, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, March 19, 2026 at the Highland District Hospital. He was born February 25, 1937 in Sardinia, Ohio, the son of the late William and Anabelle (Toler) Hudson. Mr. Hudson was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church and was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base for many years, as well as the Wilmington City Cab Service. He is survived by two stepdaughters, Judith Nevels of Wilmington and Joyce (Terry) Kittrell of Hillsboro; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a sister, Mary Hudson of Sardinia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Gertrude Leona Hudson, who passed away February 23, 2006; his son-in-law, Samuel Nevels, Sr.; as well as eight siblings. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro, when a funeral service will begin. Pastors Tyrone Laws and Michael Hudson will officiate. Burial with military honors presented by the Highland County Veteran’s Honor Guard will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery. To leave an online condolence to the family please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.