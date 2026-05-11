Dorothy Rose McFarland, 93 of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2026 at her home. She retired from RULH Schools, where she worked as a special reading teacher and secretary. She was a member of the Ripley Church of the Nazarene in Ripley, Ohio. Mrs. McFarland was born September 22, 1932 in Jefferson, Kentucky the daughter of the late James and Rose (Zimmerman) Kennell. She was also preceded in death by two husbands – Keith Carr and Gene McFarland; her daughter – Mindy Fulton.

Mrs. McFarland is survived by two sons Michael Carr (Toni) of Ripley, Ohio and Keith Carr of Aberdeen, Ohio; six grandchildren – Erin Fulton-Harrington of Hamersville, Ohio, Amy Pickerill of Georgetown, Ohio, Lindsey Fulton of Sardinia, Ohio, Charlie Fulton of Sardinia, Ohio, Jessica Carr of Maysville, Kentucky and Natalie Carr of Ripley, Ohio; eight great-grandchildren and one son-in-law – Denny Fulton.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio.