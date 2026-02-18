David Harman Layton was born on November 11, 1942, on the Layton family farm near Russellville, Ohio, to Harry Oscar and Frances Harman Layton. He was raised with strong family roots and lifelong ties to his hometown.

He was preceded in death by his siblings Robert Layton, Mary Roussos, and Donald Layton. He is survived by his sister, Andrea Layton Wilkerson, and many nieces and nephews.

After graduating from Russellville High School, David enlisted in the United States Air Force in August 1960. He served until August 1964 and was stationed in Turkey as a ground radio repairman.

In December 1964, David married his high school sweetheart, Brenda Britain Layton. They shared 61 years of marriage and built a life and family together. They were blessed with three children: David (Jennifer) Layton of Virginia; Matthew (Sara) Layton of Ohio; and Krista (Nino) Ardemagni of Arkansas.

David was a proud grandfather to eight grandchildren: Aaron, Taylor (fiancée, Alex), and Nathan Layton of Virginia; Joshua (Amanda) Layton of Monroe, Louisiana; Madison (Rudy) Wenzlick of Russellville, Ohio; and Jackson, Noah (fiancée, Faith), and Layton Maienschein of Arkansas. He is survived by three great-grandchildren: Nora Layton, Charlotte Wenzlick, and Beau Wenzlick.

David retired after 32 years as an electrical engineer with B-Way Corporation (formerly Heekin Can), after beginning his career at Cincinnati Milacron. He was a proud graduate of the University of Cincinnati and a loyal Bearcat fan. He loved the Cincinnati Reds, and the Bengals, in good times and bad times. He was not a fair-weather fan. A man of deep faith, David served as both a deacon and elder in the Presbyterian Church and was involved in early youth soccer in Brown County as a coach and supporter.

David faced Parkinson’s disease with courage and dignity. In his later years, he moved to Arkansas to be closer to family.

He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, proud grandfather and great-grandfather, and a man of steady faith, service, and quiet strength.

A service celebrating David’s life will be held on February 28, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. at the Russellville Presbyterian Church in Russellville, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at noon. Inurnment will follow the services at Ash Ridge Cemetery with military services. Family and friends are invited to gather afterward at Indian Spring Winery in Sardinia for fellowship, sharing stories, pictures, and music as we continue to honor and remember him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Davis Phinney Foundation or to your local hospice organization.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.