A civil suit was filed by the State of Ohio, ex rel. Christopher R. Hicks, against the Village of Mt. Orab Council in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Feb. 6.

The civil suit filed is in relation to the appointment of a new council member during the Feb. 3 regular council meeting, claiming council member Shane Ogden made an “improper motion to go into executive session” to discuss the appointment of a council member to fill an open council seat, a violation of the Ohio Sunshine Act.

