The first half of the Brown County real estate tax statements have been mailed.

If you have not received your tax statement, or have questions please contact the Brown County Treasurer’s office at (937)378-6705, or via email [email protected]

Whether you’re paying online, by mail, or in person we’re here to help in keeping the process smooth. Flexible ways to pay no later than February 11, 2026 are listed as follows:

*IN PERSON at the Treasurer’s Office 800 Mt Orab Pike Suite 171, Georgetown OH 45121. 8am to 4pm Monday thru Friday (cash, check, or money order ONLY)

*MAIL PAYMENT to Traci Stamper, Brown County Treasurer, 800 Mt Orab Pike, Ste 171, Georgetown OH 45121, US Postmark accepted ON or BEFORE February 11, 2026. Please mail promptly upon receipt of tax bill to assure timely payment. If you mail your payment to the office and wish a receipt, you must return the ENTIRE bill with a stamped self-addressed envelope.

*ELECTRONIC PAYMENTS CAN BE MADE: online at www.treasurerbrowncounty.com OR via phone 1-833-610-5712 using and electronic check, debit, or credit card (fees apply).

In addition, you may make your payment at the following regional tax collection locations during regular business hours and only until the due date, February 11, 2026:

MERCHANTS BANK – Mt. Orab, Georgetown

FIRST STATE BANK – Georgetown, Mt. Orab, Ripley, Fayetteville

If you choose to pay at one of the bank locations you MUST present your entire current real estate tax bill, AND you must pay the correct amount due. You may wish to contact the bank for business hours during inclement weather conditions.

Important Notice Regarding Mailed Property Tax Payments and USPS Postmarks

Taxpayers who choose to mail their property tax payments should be aware of recent changes in United States Postal Service (USPS) postmark practices that may affect how payment timeliness is determined.

Under updated USPS policy, the date printed on a postmark usually reflects when the mail piece is first processed by USPS sorting machinery, not necessarily the date the payment was placed in a mailbox or dropped off at a post office. This processing can occur one or more days after drop-off, particularly during periods of high mail volume.

Because Ohio law relies on the postmark date to determine whether a mailed payment is timely, taxpayers mailing payments close to a due date of February 11, 2026 are encouraged to:

• Allow additional mailing time

• Inquire at their local post office about postmark procedures and processing timelines

• Request an in-person hand-stamped postmark at the post office counter NO later than February 11, 2026.

• Use an alternative payment method to ensure timely receipt when payment is made close to or on the due date.

Payments that are postmarked after the due date may be subject to penalties as required by law.

LAST DAY FOR PAYMENT WITHOUT PENALTY WEDNESDAY, February 11, 2026