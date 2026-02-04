Glenda “Sherry” Sharon Rogers, age 77, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Monday, February 2, 2026 at her home surrounded by family. She was born March 13, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late Dana Cupp, Sr. and Virginia (Owens) Cupp. At the tender age of three, Sherry moved to LaFollette, Tennessee, where she spent her formative years and graduated from LaFollette High School in 1966. Following her graduation, Sherry relocated to Cincinnati, Ohio to live with her mother, Virginia. She embarked on a career at Blue Cross Blue Shield, where she dedicated several years of service. In early 1968, Sherry became engaged to Ron, and the couple joyfully married on June 29, 1968. Together they forged a life filled with love and shared experiences. Sherry cherished her role as a mother and grandmother, finding great happiness in spending time with her grandchildren. Her professional journey continued as she joined the Brown County extension office. Over the course of 23 years, she shaped the lives of many, working diligently to support 4-H and FFA students, educators and farmers until her retirement in January of 2011. Sherry spent countless hours in the cattle barns and watching cattle shows. Her passion for her work created a lasting impact and she formed meaningful friendships not only locally but across the state and beyond. Sherry found joy in traveling alongside Becky and the 4-H kids, creating unforgettable memories through these experiences. Sherry was known for her warm spirit and her signature peanut butter fudge, which was often considered the best. She had a love for music and enjoyed singing, delighting those around her with her cheerful melodies. In late 2025, Sherry faced a daunting diagnosis of cancer shortly after the conclusion of the Brown County Fair. Her courageous spirit and dedication to her work and community will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege to know her. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and service that will continue to inspire those who knew her throughout her life. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends who cherished her warmth and vibrant spirit. Besides her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by her son – Daniel Lee Rogers in 1973; father-in-law – Rudolph Rogers and mother-in-law – Margaret Rogers

Mrs. Rogers is survived by her husband of 57 years – Ronald “Ron” Rogers; two sons – Chris Rogers and wife Emilee and Brett Rogers and wife Julie all of Mt. Orab, Ohio and four granddaughters – Ashley, Lindsey and Paislee Rogers and Haylee Arthur all of Mt. Orab, Ohio

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 9, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Steve Warnock will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. Sunday, February 8, 2026 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.