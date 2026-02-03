Peggi Lynn Rose (DOB 05-12-1950, DOD 01-30-2026) was a woman of deep love, quiet strength, and a beautifully whole life. She had a rare gift of making people feel instantly welcome, comfortable, and valued. Everyone who knew her loved her; she truly was that kind of person. Peggi found joy in both life’s simple pleasures and its great adventures. She loved reading, music, dancing, fishing, and cheering on the Cincinnati Reds. She especially cherished holiday gatherings, where she enjoyed cooking, entertaining, and bringing family together around her table. Those moments were filled with warmth, laughter, and love. One of Peggi’s greatest simple joys was feeding the fish in the lake at her home. She would light up every time she spotted the white catfish, always excited to see her favorite fish again. She also cherished being at home on their property, spending quiet moments watching wildlife and finding peace in the beauty around her. Peggi had a special fondness for old Southern cities, especially Savannah, Georgia, where she shared a treasured trip with her best friend, Elaine. In her younger years, she loved traveling for work. It was during one of those work trips to Texas that Peggi met Donald Rose. At the time, Peggi was living in Indiana, and Donald was in Ohio. What began as a chance meeting while both were traveling for work blossomed into a lifelong love. Together, they built their life in Hamersville, Ohio, where they shared 37 years of marriage, companionship, and devotion. At heart, Peggi was an old country girl—grounded, humble, and genuine. Early in her life, she didn’t even know how to make a long-distance phone call. But through determination and an incredible natural gift for teaching, she grew into a remarkable professional. Peggi trained others on computer systems when computers first emerged, later training executives and creating manuals for large organizations. Teaching and mentoring others was simply in her genes; she had a knack for making complex concepts understandable and helping people feel confident and capable. Above all else, Peggi loved her family fiercely.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clifford Monroe Day; her mother, Cora Lee(Ratliff) Day; her sister, Avenell (Day) Hartman; her sister, Carolyn Joyce (Day) Shireman; and her son, Curtis Lee Lucas.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 37 years, Donald Rose; her children, Jason (Waynetta) Lucas and Regina (Tom) Wetherald; her stepchildren, Donald Rose Jr., Daniel (Michele) Rose, and Heather Rose McKee (Joel); and her siblings, James H. Day, Dwight Monroe Day, and Lora Denise Day. Peggi was a proud and loving grandmother to 10 grandchildren and a cherished great-grandmother to four great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren adored her, and she adored them in return—her love for them was evident in everything she did.

Peggi fought a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, and she fought hard because she still had so much life to live. Though God had other plans, Peggi approached her journey with faith, grace, and strength, sharing that she was ready to be with God and trusting in His peace. Peggi’s love did not leave with her passing. She will live on in the traditions she created, the meals she cooked, the lessons she taught, the quiet moments watching wildlife at home, and in the hearts of everyone fortunate enough to know her. Peggi was deeply loved and will be forever missed.

A visitation will be held at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio, 45005, on February 6, 2026, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Woodhill Cemetery.