Gladys Louise Lang, age 91, of Bethel, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 4, 2026 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was born January 23, 1934 in Williamsburg, Kentucky the daughter of the late George and Parisetta (Parker) Sawyers.

Gladys graduated from Poplar Creek High School in Williamsburg, Kentucky, where she formed lasting friendships and laid the foundation for a life rich with passion and purpose. In her professional journey, Gladys made a significant contribution to the workforce, retiring in 2004 from her role as an inspector for KDI. Her meticulous nature and attention to detail shone brightly in her role, earning her respect and admiration from her colleagues and superiors alike. Throughout her life, Gladys developed a passion for collecting Longaberger Baskets, a hobby that became a cherished part of her daily routine. Her collection blossomed over the years, reflecting her keen eye for craftsmanship and artistry. Gladys was also an avid traveler, taking great joy in exploring the beauty and diversity of the United States. Among her favorite destinations were the stunning landscapes of California, the majestic vistas of Yosemite, the breathtaking expanses of the Grand Canyon and the captivating sights of the Utah Canyons. These travels not only enriched her life but also allowed her to experience the natural wonders of her country. Gladys will be remembered for her vibrant spirit, her dedication to her interests, and her love for adventure. Her legacy lives on in the memories she created and the lives she touched throughout her journey.

Mrs. Lang is survived by her husband of 41 years – Thomas Earl Lang; one son – Dallas Sawyers and wife Gail of Williamsburg, Kentucky; one daughter – Sandra Pinkerton and husband Lee McCune of Springfield, Ohio; one step-son – Thomas Lang and wife Lisa of Mason, Ohio; five grandchildren – Brittany Powers of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Corbin, Mitchell and Mason McCune all of Springfield, Ohio and Connor McCune of Galloway, Ohio and three great grandchildren – Ciarra and Finley McCune both of Springfield, Ohio and Sawyer Powers of Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 15, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. There will be no visitation.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.

