Kay Ann Fry, 70, passed away Tuesday, Feb 25th after a courageous battle with cancer.

Kay graduated from Indiana University on May 10, 1980 with a BA in Journalism. She lived by the core tenets of journalism her entire life, reporting both sides of every story, and speaking truth to power. Kay demonstrated a passion for research and community building, and was active in helping organize, along with her friends and fellow community members, Byrd Twp. events including the Decatur Bicentennial, the annual ice cream supper, election luncheons, the Halloween Fall Festival, and countless other fundraisers and functions. She also tirelessly collected and chronicled the history of Decatur, Ohio and its people in the Byrd Township Museum found in the Byrd Twp. Community Center.

Kay was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and sister. She is survived by her husband, Tony, her son, Billy, and three siblings, Mike, Ed, and Ann. She was born to Roy and Bonnie Bohlander (dec.), preceded by her eldest sister, Sue (dec.).

A celebration of life will be held on her birthday, April 5th, 2025 at the Byrd Township community center at 2pm. Friends, family, and community members are encouraged to come celebrate her memory.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is caring for the family.

In lieu of sending flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society in her memory.