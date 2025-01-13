John Edd Farrell, Sr., 78, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2025 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. He was a United States Army Vietnam War Veteran, was retired from General Electric where he worked as a jet engine repairman and was a member of the Georgetown Baptist Church. Mr. Farrell was born December 11, 1946 in Kettle Island, Kentucky the son of the late Gabe and Mary (Deaton) Farrell, Sr. He was also preceded in death by seven siblings – Douglas Farrell, June Napier, Janet Arnold, Sam Farrell, Gabe Farrell, Jr., and Daisy McGuffey.

Mr. Farrell is survived by his loving wife of fifty-seven years – Linda Kay (Harper) Farrell; one son – John Farrell, Jr. (Lisa) of Hamersville, Ohio; one daughter – Regina Snow (Justin) of Amelia, Ohio; five granddaughters – Ashley Farrell, Aundria Saag (Stephen), Cerena Snow, Autumn Clifton (Brenden) and Eden Roy Snow; two grandsons – Garrett Farrell and Logan Farrell; two great grandsons – Isaiah Farrell and David Farrell; one great-granddaughter – Daisy Farrell; three siblings – Stanley Duke Farrell, JoAnn Crew (John) and Linda Frazier.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 16, 2025 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Ken Harmon will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Thursday. Military Honors will be provided by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio. Cremation will follow the services.

