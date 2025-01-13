Justin A. “Jay” Fithen, 68, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. He was born December 9, 1956 in Georgetown, OH to the late Dewey and Gertrude (Newberry) Fithen. He was a retired security guard for the University of Cincinnati. He loved the outdoors.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by sister, Sue Hollingsworth.

He is survived by daughter; Charlene Fithen (Lucas Williams) of Georgetown; son, Kevin Fithen of Georgetown; girlfriend, Sue Hill of Georgetown; sister, Gerri Armstrong of Cleveland; grandchildren, Chase Fithen, Kane Fithen and Lilly Brooks as well as special cousins, Danny and Larry Fithen.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Drue Lane will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.