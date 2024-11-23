Kevin Wayne Jolley, age 58, of Ripley, Ohio died Friday, November 8, 2024 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mr. Jolley was a farmer and was associated with the Jolley Fencing Company. He enjoyed NASCAR, football, gardening and spending time with his kids, grandkids and family. Kevin was born September 17, 1966 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Marion Jolley and Mildred (Tolle) Loper. He was also preceded in death by his step-father – Dee Loper, three brothers – Bubby, George and Sammy Jolley and three sisters – Linda Fithen, Jeanie Jones and Betty Lou Jolley.

Mr. Jolley is survived by one daughter – Stacey Jolley of Ripley, Ohio; one son – Ryan Jolley of Ripley, Ohio; four grandchildren – Haley Inlow, Gracie Ann Jolley, Grayson Jolley and Waylon Jolley; one great-grandchild – Azaela Nixon; three brothers – Larry Jolley (Karen) of Goodwater, Alabama, Jimmy Jolley (Debi) of Aberdeen, Ohio and Jackie Jolley (Shelly) of Ripley, Ohio; four sisters – Phyllis Fields (Carlos) of Fayetteville, Ohio, Diana Cooper (Roby) of Maysville, Kentucky, Marsha Prather (Leonard McGowan) of Ripley, Ohio and Nora Riggs (John) of Aberdeen, Ohio; one step sister – Dee Ann Edge of Georgetown, Ohio ; a close friend – Linda Jolley and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rob Linville and Justin Doyle will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, 3333 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.