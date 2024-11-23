Della Louise Smith, age 65, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at her residence. She was a factory worker, attended the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Russellville, Ohio and enjoyed group bible study, puzzles and playing cards. Della was born November 25, 1958 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Owen Lee and Mary Alene (Wright) Ashbrook. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Allan Smith in 2012, one sister – Elizabeth Davidson and her fur baby – Tiny.

Mrs. Smith is survived by three children – Susan Louise Taylor, Billie Ann Wolf and Christina Fay Wolf; six grandchildren – Particia Taylor, Bridget Hawkins, Isabella Wolf, Laura Wolf, Charity Wolf and Zoey Wolf; three great grandchildren – Aubrey Taylor, Kyle David Hawkins and Maxton LeRoy Wise; one brother – James Ashbrook and wife Kendra; six sisters – Linda Beckelhimer and husband Galen, Ellen Gentry and husband Dwight, Anna Peters and husband Jeff, Gwendolyn Leonard and husband Charlie, Melissa Yazell and husband Steve and Rebecca Werling and husband Dan; numerous nieces and nephews and her companion – Dave Purdy.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 23, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Friday, November 22, 2024 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

