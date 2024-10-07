Robert F. “Bob” Koehler, age 86, of Russellville, Ohio died peacefully Sunday, October 6, 2024 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio surrounded by his family. Mr. Koehler was a farmer and general manager of the Farmers Warehouse in Ripley, Ohio for 47 years. He was a member of the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio and served his country in the United States Marine Corp. Bob was born June 2, 1938 in Mason County, Kentucky the son of the late Elmer and Anna (Newdigate) Koehler. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 55 years – Patricia “Pat” (Griffith) Koehler in 2015 whom he married November 28, 1959 and one brother – Thomas “Tommy” Koehler.

Mr. Koehler is survived by five children – Rob Koehler and wife Deb of Sardinia, Ohio, Chris Koehler and wife Trish of Russellville, Ohio, Veronica Beucler and husband Rob of Sardinia, Ohio, Mike Koehler and wife Tammy of Russellville, Ohio and Marty Koehler and wife Hanna of Russellville, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren; four step grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren, five step great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; one brother – Edward “Joe” Koehler of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Margaret “Peggy” Swartz and husband John of Georgetown, Ohio and several nieces, nephews cousins and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 11, 2024 at the St. George Catholic Church, 501 East State Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, October 10, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio with military honors provided by the Walter Miller American Legion Post #394 of Russellville, Ohio.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.