Croley Curtis Isbill, age 80, of Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 7, 2024 at his residence. He was a welder, tuber and machinist at Cincinnati Milacron, member of the Melrose Masonic Lodge F&AM #671, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite and a United States Vietnam War Air Force veteran. Croley was born June 25, 1944 in Williamsburg, Kentucky the son of the late James Walter and Scenia (Davis) Isbill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Florence “Faye” (Faulkner) Isbill in 2021, two brothers – Arthur Isbill and Robert Ray Isbill and one sister – Janie Pence.

Mr. Isbill is survived by five children – Donna Spencer and husband Ed of Williamsburg, Ohio, Tonya Isbill and Don Radcliff of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Rita LaRue and husband Jason Hamersville, Ohio, Sheila Bayarinas and husband Tom of Greencastle, Pennsylvania and Wendell Moorse of Georgetown, Ohio; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and two sisters – Edna Rice and husband Cecil of Morristown, Tennessee and Wilma Rice and husband Jasper of Romulus, Michigan.

Masonic services will be held at 11:45 A.M. Saturday, October 19, 2024, at the Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 US Highway 68, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 with memorial services at 12:00 P.M. Don White will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 US Highway 68, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

