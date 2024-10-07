Mary Joan “Jody” Bridges (nee Helbling), age 89, of Union Twp., passed away October 2, 2024. Beloved wife and soul mate of the late Robert T. Bridges. Proud mother of Robert (Marilyn) Bridges, Erin (Rudy) Frey, and Jill (Adam) Painter. Treasured sister of Raymond Helbling and the late Margaret Scott, Rita Dunbar, Theresa Seipelt, Louise Wayson, and Gina Helbling. Dear sister-in-law of Connie Klinker and Angie Bridges. Loving Nana of Lauren (Ben) Loyer, Andrea Bridges, Kara and Eric Frey, Elliot (Kirsten) Painter, and Grant (Anne) Painter. Dearest great-grandmother of Elva and Summer Painter, and cherished aunt of many nephews and nieces. Jody was born in Ripley, Ohio June 1, 1935 to William and Margaret (nee Schumacher) Helbling. She was raised with her 5 sisters and one brother on the family farm in Ripley. Baptized at St. Michael Church in Ripley, she sang for many years in the church choir. She attended St. Michael Elementary School in Ripley, and graduated as the valedictorian of her Ripley High School Class of 1953.

Following graduation, Jody worked as a legal secretary in Ripley, and later as a secretary at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton. Jody married her high school sweetheart, Bob Bridges, in 1958. It was a marriage they celebrated for the next 60 years, until Bob’s death in 2018. In 1961, Jody and Bob moved from Dayton to their new home in Cherry Grove, where she resided until 2022, when she moved into The Glen Senior Living Home in Eastgate. Jody’s devotion to her family was second only to her devotion to her Lord. She was an active member of St. Thomas More Church in Withamsville, Ohio for 60 years, serving in numerous church organizations and ministries. Compelled to action by the Gospel passage of Matthew 25, she and Bob were staple members of the Southeastern Ecumenical Ministry, helping to serve the neediest in their community. Jody had a special place in her heart for the elderly, providing meals, transportation, conversation and cheer to countless elderly neighbors, fellow parishioners, friends and relatives. During her long retirement with Bob, Jody enjoyed traveling, hosting sleepovers with her grandchildren, big family holidays, and gardening, while continuing to volunteer in community and church activities.

Visitation at St. Thomas More Church, 800 Ohio Pike on Thursday, October 10th from 10 to 11 a.m.., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the church. Immediately following the Mass, Jody will be laid to rest at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 686 Mt. Moriah Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45245. The Bridges family suggests memorials to the SEM Food Pantry, 2020 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45230, or St. Thomas More Church, 800 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45245. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com