Nancy Kathryn Harmon, age 75, of Sardinia, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Friday, July 26, 2024 at home with her son and husband by her side. She was born November 28, 1948 in Ashland, Kentucky to the late Calip and Mary (Dixon) Preece. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters – Doris Ann Preece, Edna Jo Cox and Jane Preece. Nancy was a graduate of Morehead State University where she earned her Bachelors and Masters degrees in education. She was retired teacher for the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington School District for 30 years. Nancy was a member of Ebeneezer Meeting House of Aberdeen, Ohio for twenty years, where her husband Ken was the pastor. She was previously a member of Georgetown Baptist Church for over thirty years. Nancy loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with all her heart and had a personal relationship with Him, talking with Him frequently through prayer. She loved traveling and she and Ken traveled to all 50 states together. She was very artistic and loved crafts of various varieties and also loved flowers and according to many, had the prettiest yard on Home Street.

Mrs. Harmon leaves behind her loving husband of 54 years – Kenneth Harmon; one son – Brian Harmon and wife Emily of Taylor Mill, Kentucky and the joy of her life, two grandchildren – Jasper and Phoebe Harmon; two sisters – Brenda Henry of Ashland Kentucky and Jean Preece of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 1, 2024 at the Georgetown Baptist Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Cliff Myers will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio and from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Thursday, August 1, 2024 at the Georgetown Baptist Church. Interment will follow funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown.

