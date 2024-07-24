Nick E. Morgeson, age 56, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2024, in Montgomery, Ohio.

Nick was born on January 07, 1968, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Fred and the late Connie (nee Kidd) Morgeson.

In addition to his mother Nick was preceded in death by his son Ricky D. Morgeson.

Nick is survived by his belove wife of 28 years Greta (nee Zimmerman), his loving children Bryant Froman of Amelia, Ohio, Nick Morgeson Jr. of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Rachel Morgeson of Beechmont, Ohio. He also leaves behind his siblings Tracey (Jeremy) Gates of Crossville, Tennessee, Steve (Patricia) Morgeson of Richmond, Kentucky, and Shelley (Aaron) Sprinkle of Seattle, Washington. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Nick served in the United States Army, and he was a Master Mason at the New Harmony Masonic Lodge #435 in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 1:00 pm at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ, Located at 400 Smith Road, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be welcomed beginning at 11:00 until the time of servicer. Masonic Services will be bestowed at the Church and Military Honors will be bestowed at the Cemetery. Burial will follow at Mt. Orab Cemetery. Pastor Joe Strunk officiating.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation at https://pkdcure.org/

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.