Evelyn Smith, born April 2, 1943, in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on May 10, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ohio, surrounded by her family.

She was the belove mother of Kim Wolf and Kevin (Jennifer) Smith; loving grandmother of Tim (D’Dra) Wolf, Jr., Joshua (Alexis Houk) Wolf, Nathaniel (Hannah) Smith, Brady Smith, and Landon Smith; proud great-grandmother of Savannah Wolf, Jesse Wolf, Brystol Bailey, Kyndol Wolf, and Bo Wolf; dear sister of Carole (Ray) Mozena, Larry (Joann) Mills, and Renee Mills; sister-in-law of Steve (Linda) Smith.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome D. Smith; parents, Jesse and Mary (Barnett) Mills; son-in-law, Tim Wolf.

Friends will be received from 5-7pm on May 15, 2024, at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W Main St., Blanchester, Ohio.

The graveside service will take place at 11am on May 16, 2024, at the Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio.

