Sharma Larue (nee Wallace) Hatcher, 88, passed away by her family’s side on January 13, 2024 in the state of Washington. Sharma was born in Mt Orab, OH to Hubert and Martha Wallace on November 25, 1935. In 1953 she married her high school sweetheart,Homer “Hoot” Hatcher.

Sharma is survived by her children, Rhonda Hatcher (Efton Park), Brad Hatcher and Melinda (Alan) Melton. Eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren

Sisters, Anna Mae Barker and Helen Lang. Sister in Law, Patti Stanfield, and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all.

Sharma was preceded in death by her husband, Homer, her brothers, David and Raymond Wallace and sisters, Evelyn Brockschmidt and Ruth Wallace.

Sharma was an active member of Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, Williamsburg Garden Club and Rosie Reds. She enjoyed gardening, taking photos and tole painting.

Services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at Williamsburg Presbyterian Church, 199 Gay St., Williamsburg, OH starting at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter, www.Alz.org/Cincinnati.