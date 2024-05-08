Judy Rae Mortensen, age 79, of Mt. Orab, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on May 5, 2024. She retired from G.E. and lived in Glen Flora, Texas for many years with her husband Harold Mortensen until his death in 2022. Judy was born April 22, 1945 in Casey County, Kentucky the daughter of late Ova and Beryl (Gilpin) Anderson. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one daughter – Stephanie Lynn Winkler; two sisters – Phyllis Gillman and Joyce Byrd Ogden and one brother-in-law – Dennis Rich.

Mrs. Mortensen is survived by six siblings – Georgia Rich of Winchester, Ohio, Jerry Anderson and wife Karen of Abilene, Texas, Jackie Cromer and husband Gary of Winter Haven, Florida, Jim Anderson and wife Teresa of Clinton, Illinois, Jane Hirons and husband Ron of Mt. Orab, Ohio and June Combs and husband Dave of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two aunts – Fay Fox and Martha Frost and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 P.M., Friday, May 10, 2024 at the New Harmony Cemetery near Mt. Orab, Ohio. David Bullis will officiate. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 704 S. High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

