Robert Theodore “Lucky” Erwin, 82, died Monday May 6, 2024 at Harrison Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 17, 1941 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Howard B. and Alma Popp Erwin. He was a United States Army Veteran and retired from Cincinnati Milacron.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Vogel Erwin, whom he married April 4, 1964, and their children, Tina Erwin, John (Kela) Erwin and Lisa Erwin, all of Williamsburg, OH, and Nick (Veronica) Erwin of Richmond, KY. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sammantha Steiner, Robert Erwin, Matthew Erwin, Allyson Swartz and Jamison Swartz; 5 great-grandchildren; and his sister Lydia Jordan of Milford, OH.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert T. Erwin, Jr. and his sister Carol Williams.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Roberston County Senior Center, P.O. Box 298, Mt. Olivet, KY 41064.

