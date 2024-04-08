There are many upcoming events in Ripley set for this year, some of which are planned by the John P. Parker Historical Society. This is the 28th year for the John P. Parker Historical Society in Ripley that currently manages the historic John P. Parker House (Museum) located on Front Street in the village.

On Sunday, April 14 is the Annual Membership Meeting at 2 p.m. at the John P. Parker House Museum.

