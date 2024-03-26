Edward “Ed” Earl Nunn, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 25, 2024, he was 75 years old. Ed was born to the late Ozro and Leon Marie (nee Karnes) Nunn on October 26, 1948, in Taylor County, Blackgnat, Kentucky.

Ed is survived by his loving siblings Evelyn Masters of Louisville, Kentucky, Pansy Nunn of Louisville, Kentucky, and Wayne Keith Nunn of Louisville, Kentucky, and his adored nieces and nephews Angie, Ryan, and Kyle. And his good friends Jack Reed, Amy Sloas, Dick Lodwick and family, Mark Ross, and Chuck Siemon.

In addition to his parents Ed was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law Virgil Masters, and Wayne Taylor.

Ed served in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict where he worked with the Military Police dogs.

Ed was a career horse trainer and shower.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 3:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends are welcomed to visit beginning at 1:00 pm until the time of service. Chapin Bill Greybill officiating. Military honors will be bestowed at the funeral home.