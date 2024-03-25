Claire Cheryl Ray, 75, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 22, 2024 at her home. She was a packer at Nutone for thirty-seven years and most recently worked as a CNA at the Ohio Veterans Home. Mrs. Ray was born December 13, 1948 in Suva, Fiji Islands the daughter of the late Clarence and Pearl (Pardoe) Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Ronald Ray; her son – Alick Hartley; two sisters – Judy Jodrey and Patricia Smith; grandparents – Marjorie and Bruce Roberts; brother-in-law – Michael Woo; nephews – Gregory Jodrey and Brandon Woo.

Mrs. Ray is survived by two grandchildren – Sheena Gibson and Alick Hartley; four great-grandchildren – Elijah, Emma, Olivia and Leah; daughter-in-law – Georgette Hartley; seven siblings – Chip Owens, Ronwyn Woo, Kenneth Smith, Robert Smith, Colleena Steffen, Kathy Balding and Lynette Politeni; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 P.M. Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Chip Owens will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown.

