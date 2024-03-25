Torey Annette Wolfer, age 64, of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at her residence. She was an environmental specialist for Amazon and enjoyed cooking, sewing and gardening. Torey was born July 4, 1959 in Wilmington, Ohio the daughter of Joyce Marlene (Brown) Siegler of West Chester, Ohio and the late Thomas Earl Sroufe. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by the father of her children – Thomas Jerry Wolfer in 2003.

In addition to her mother, Ms. Wolfer is survived by two sons – Thomas Wolfer of Hamersville, Ohio and Troy Wolfer and fiancé – Amanda Tull of Felicity, Ohio; three step-children – Brandi Lawyer and husband Chad of Indiana, J.P. Wolfer and wife Christine of Fayetteville, Ohio and Natalie Koehler and husband Tim of Bethel, Ohio; three grandchildren – McKay Wolfer, Bryson Wolfer and Callie Wolfer; six step grandchildren – Devin Wolfer, Sierra Thiery and husband Steven, Nevaeh Wolfer, Ella Wolfer, Payeton Wolfer and Hunter Wolfer; two brothers – Thomas Sroufe and Timothy Sroufe and wife Beth both of West Chester, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Sunday, March 24, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com