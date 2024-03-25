James “Ralph” Fultz, age 88, of Sardinia, Ohio passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at his home surrounded by family. He was born July 28, 1935 in Lewis County, Kentucky the son of the late James Arthur and Martha Margaret (Gidding) Fultz. Besides his parents, Ralph was proceeded in death by his wife of 27 years – Betty (Williams) Fultz in 1995. He then married, Berneda (Ellis) Fultz to whom he was married for 16 years until her death in 2014. Also proceeding in death one brother – Delmar “Claude” Fultz and one sister – Evelyn (Fultz) Fannin.

Although born in Kentucky, he and his family moved to Macon, Ohio in 1950 where he worked on the family farm. Ralph served in the United States Army from July 1958-July 1960. When he returned from the service, he started working as a mason and received his masonry certification in 1961. He was well-respected as a master mason and used his skills and talents in masonry until he retired at age 82. During retirement he enjoyed spending time on his farm in Winchester, Ohio, fishing, gardening and caring for his chickens and guineas.

Throughout his life he would also dedicate countless hours to the Village of Sardinia. Ralph was the Chief of Police from 1980-1986 and again from 1988-1990. He was a Founding Member of the Sardinia Life Squad, serving as Captain for a portion of his 25 plus year tenure. He was also actively involved with the Sardinia Volunteer Fire Department for many years. In 1995, Ralph was elected Mayor of Sardinia and was a member of the Sardinia Masonic Lodge #254 for 49 years.

Mr. Fultz is survived by one son – Randall Fultz of Fredericktown, Ohio; one stepdaughter – Patricia (Thomas) Reifenberger; one son-in-law – Alan Layman; four grandchildren – Amy (Mark) Riggs, Jamie Layman, Sean (Alicia) Reifenberger and Sara Reifenberger and nine great grandchildren. He also leaves behind many whom called him a friend. Ralph had two caregivers – Sue and Terry, who became family, caring for him at home. His family and friends could not thank these women enough for the love, care, and dedication they provided over the last four years.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Road, Sardinia, Ohio with Masonic services at 1:45 P.M. Brett Parker will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Sardinia Cemetery in Sardinia, Ohio with Military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

