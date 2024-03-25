Jessie Lainhart, age 44, of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2024 as the result of an automobile accident. She was born November 13, 1979 in Georgetown, OH to Billy Lainhart of Ripley and Rebecca (Gilbert) Bennington of Manchester.

In addition to her parents, she is also survived by daughters, Rebecca, Brooklyn and Emily Presley and son, Isiah Lainhart all of Manchester; grandmothers, Alice Lainhart and Helen McKenzie; brother, Joe Lainhart of Williamsburg; sisters, Shanna Swartz of West Union and Siara Bennington of Manchester; 9 grandchildren and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 8:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. David Benjamin will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 PM prior to the service. Cremation will follow services.

The family requests donations to help with funeral expenses. There is a link on her obituary page (www.meekerfuneralhomes.com) to make donations.

