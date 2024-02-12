Shaun Inlow is sworn in by Georgetown Mayor Kelly Bolington as the village’s new assistant police chief. Photo provided

A new council member and assistant chief of police were sworn in at the Village of Georgetown council meeting held Jan. 25.

Amber Fletcher was sworn in as the newest Georgetown Village Council member. Fletcher, owner of Nooks and Crannies Cleaning in Georgetown, was appointed to fill the vacant seat on Georgetown Council that expires Dec. 31, 2025.

Sworn in as the village’s new assistant police chief during the Jan. 25 meeting was Shaun Inlow.

The new council member and assistant police chief were sworn in by newly elected Georgetown Mayor Kelly Bolington.